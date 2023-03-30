  • Watch Now

LIVE: California officials give update on state's storm recovery efforts

Thursday, March 30, 2023 8:05PM
CA officials give update on state's storm recovery efforts
CA officials give update on state's storm recovery efforts

SACRAMENTO -- California state officials will provide an update on thestate's recovery efforts for impacted communities after a series of significant storms in February and March.

Speakers will be available from the following agencies:

California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Department of Social Services (DSS)

Live Doppler 7: Track real-time rain, wind conditions in SF Bay Area

California Weather Tracker: Keep up to date with the state's reservoir, snowpack and drought levels

RELATED: Storm-impacted CA communities could receive long-awaited FEMA help

RELATED: CA needs more attention from federal government amid severe storm damage, Lt. Gov. says

