California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Alameda County Board of Education member Angela Normand are expected to announce legal action against the Trump administration.
Few details have been given, except that the legal action will "to protect California's public schools."
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
California Attorney General, State Superintendent to announce legal action against Trump administration
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News