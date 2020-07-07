Society

California Attorney General, State Superintendent to announce legal action against Trump administration

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Alameda County Board of Education member Angela Normand are expected to announce legal action against the Trump administration.

Few details have been given, except that the legal action will "to protect California's public schools."

