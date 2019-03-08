California Symphony member arrested for naked peeping in San Jose

A member of the California Symphony was arrested in San Jose for multiple counts of misdemeanor peeping and prowling.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A member of the California Symphony was arrested in San Jose for multiple counts of misdemeanor peeping and prowling.

Mark Veregge has been a member of the California Symphony since 1987 and has served as Principal Percussionist since 1989. Veregge also performs with many of the local regional orchestras including Symphony Silicon Valley, Opera San Jose, Marin Symphony, San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and others.

Investigators say between February 15 and March 5, Veregge committed several acts of indecent exposure. In two incidents, they say he was captured on video surveillance walking naked to a home on Meadowlands Lane. Both times, the suspect knocked on the door, looked through a window and then fled the scene. The third time, they say Veregge was caught on camera wearing a dress as he approached a home. They say he knocked on the front door, exposed himself and then fled the scene.

Our media partner, the Mercury News, says he was still listed as being in jail Thursday night on $50,000 bail.


