Southern California torture case: Turpins were ready to move 'within days,' source says

David and Louise Turpin of Perris, pictured in a Riverside court on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, have been accused of multiple counts of child torture, abuse and false imprisonment.

PERRIS, Calif. --
The Perris parents accused of holding their 13 children captive were set to move "within days" of when one of their kids escaped, ABC News has learned.

Multiple sources have confirmed that David Turpin, 57, was getting a job transfer from California to Oklahoma with defense contractor Northrop Grumann. As a result, the family was preparing to move "within days" of Jan. 14, when the couple's 17-year-old daughter climbed out of a window and used a deactivated cellphone to dial 911 for help, according to police.

RELATED: Grisly details revealed in California child abuse case
EMBED More News Videos

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin revealed horrific details about the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents in Perris.



Authorities quickly came to the house, ultimately arresting the parents and taking all 13 siblings into state custody.

Sources also told ABC News that there were boxes found in the Perris house - consistent with moving - concentrated in the hallways, entryway and bedrooms.

It's not clear whether the move had any role in the timing of the 17-year-old daughter's escape. The family had moved multiple times in the past, having lived in Texas before moving to Southern California.

PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Perris siblings lived years ago


David and Louise Turpin, 49, are due back in court on Wednesday. According to Louise Turpin's attorney, prosecutors plan to file a restraining order against the Turpins -- to keep them from contacting others who might be involved in the case.

Both have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of torture, neglect and false imprisonment involving their 13 adult and juvenile children. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.

RELATED: Eldest Turpin son maintained 3.93 GPA at local community college
EMBED More News Videos

The eldest son of David and Louise Turpin, the couple accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children in their Perris home, attended a local community college under the watchful eye of his mother, prosecutors say.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermenttorturechild abuseparents chargedarrestCaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California torture case: Eldest son maintained 3.93 GPA
PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where SoCal siblings lived years ago
Grisly details revealed in California child abuse case
Officer who helped free Jaycee Dugard discusses similar Perris abuse case
Aunt of captive California kids tried to get in touch with them 'for years'
Sheriff: 13 kept shackled in foul SoCal home by parents
How to spot abuse and neglect
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News