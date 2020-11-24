At least 35,000 CA unemployment claims filed for prison inmates, including Scott Peterson, DA says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California prosecutor says someone has filed unemployment claims in the name of convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Isauro Aguirre among thousands of other inmates.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at least 35,000 unemployment claims were made on behalf of prison inmates between March and August.

Schubert said the state has paid out at least $140 million in benefits. At least 158 claims have been filed for 133 inmates on death row.

EDD scam: How investigators caught inmates running EDD scam ring out of jail

Schubert called it perhaps the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history. Prosecutors say the scam involves people outside of prison filing claims on behalf of the inmates.

Other inmates who have had claims filed and paid in their names included Cary Stayner, Wayne Ford and Isauro Aguirre.

Aguirre was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2017 for the torture and death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez in the notorious child abuse and murder case in Palmdale.

Gabriel was the son of Pearl Fernandez, who was in a relationship with Aguirre and pled guilty in 2018.

It was not immediately clear if the unemployment claims were filed by Peterson and Aguirre themselves or by someone else using their names and personal information.

