California EDD reopening applications to unemployed workers who previously exhausted benefits

The federal CARES Act was designed so nearly everyone who has lost a job or work can apply for benefits. That includes millions who normally are "not" eligible, so the EDD at first was kicking out their claims. Those locked out have been left to struggle.
RELATED: California extending unemployment benefits: Here's who qualifies and how it works
Coronavirus cases started to flatten this month, businesses started to reopen, but California's jobless rate? It kept climbing.
"Some 4.6 million of you have filed for unemployment claims just since March 12. We are at a time that's simply unprecedented," said Governor Gavin Newsom.
And yet possibly thousands more Californians are still waiting to file claims.
"I can't even file. it's not a matter of being approved or denied. I can't file, period." James Pacheco of Richmond was laid off two months ago but he has let to receive a penny. The EDD website keeps shutting him out.
RELATED: EDD answers questions about debit cards, wait times, how to get benefits during COVID-19
"I made no less than 50, 75 phone calls at two o'clock in the morning, five o'clock in the morning, three in the afternoon -- didn't make any difference. And going online, it was click here, click there, never finding a form," he said.
Turns out he'd exhausted unemployment benefits last year. Normally he'd have to wait a year to be eligible again. But the CARES Act did away with those time limits, extending benefits to everyone.
It's just that the EDD website has yet to catch up.
We heard from many of you who were also locked out.
Samira K. emails: "I am not qualified for EDD because I used it up... where do I go?"
Staci M. writes: "my unemployment runs out in two weeks. Will they be extending people so we can live?"
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen
Yes, they will. Starting Wednesday, the EDD will begin extending benefits to those who have used up benefits in the past year.
Notices will go out to those who filed claims after June 1 of last year.
The notices will explain how to file claims if you are currently unemployed.
For James, it can't be soon enough.
"All I can do is keep my head up and push forward," he tells us.
The EDD says it will automatically generate those notices and mail them within seven days. If you still have trouble let 7 On Your Side know about it.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions