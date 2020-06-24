Here's why thousands still can't get unemployment benefits from EDD

There's one particular roadblock that some are calling identity theft -- without the theft. Unemployed workers find out they are eligible for unemployment but EDD says first they must prove they are who they say they are. Another layer of bureaucracy that stops everything.
Cesar Ayala of Morgan Hill was a security officer at a retail store when the pandemic hit, the store closed, and Ayala was suddenly out of work.
RELATED: Woman gets EDD letters awarding, denying benefits in the same day
"I basically chased shoplifters for a living," he said. "I applied for unemployment on April 8."
The EDD did approve his benefits right away but oddly, it would not send him the money.
Instead, he got a letter saying he had to prove his identity first.
"The last time I checked, I was me," said Ayala.
Ayala quickly mailed the required forms: his W-2, driver's license, bank statement. But that was almost three months ago.
"I've been waiting ever since. I remember one day I called 76 times in one day and never got through," Ayala said.
RELATED: California unemployment questions? EDD expert answers questions on benefits, job opportunities
And he never did get paid.
Ayala says he is down to his last few dollars, homeless, living on a friend's couch.
"I'm in the process of packing up everything and putting it in storage. I have had to apply for social services, food donations," he said.
The same thing happened to Mario Gulinao of Hayward. He was laid off, and EDD refused to grant benefits until he could prove he's really Mario.
"I received a letter from them that benefits were zero dollars," Gulinao said.
"It's been more than two months, almost three months, and I basically depleted my life savings," he said.
Gulinao sent in all the required documents long ago, and never heard back from EDD. Now he says he is in danger of losing his home.
"We get people who call our office in tears because they don't know how they're going to pay rent or how they're gonna go shopping to put food on their table for their kids," State Senator Scott Weiner says.
RELATED: California PUA: Self-employed, freelance and gig economy workers can apply for unemployment benefits starting today
"They're in tears. Why are we doing this to people? This needs to get resolved and we need to get resolved immediately," he continued.
Wiener says EDD has made it too hard to claim benefits that are supposed to get everyone through this economic crisis.
"And real people are being harmed. Real people who are hanging on by their fingernails. They're hanging on by a thread. They're running out of money. They can't keep using their credit cards just to stay afloat and they're owed money," said Weiner.
EDD says it's overwhelmed with an unprecedented flood of insurance claims. As for Ayala and Gulinao, EDD is urging folks to be careful of how they fill out forms to avoid mistakes that may require ID verification -- a sure way to stall your benefits.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions