Here's what schools could look like in the COVID-19 era
Full Story
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
LIVE: Track air quality levels across the Bay Area
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
KGO
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
App users: For a better experience,
click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Trump, Republicans finalizing convention plans
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
This mask is good for smoke, bad for COVID-19: Here's the fix
Hennessey Fire destroys dozens of homes in Vacaville community
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
List of Bay Area closures due to poor air quality
SF will be taken off watch list soon, says Newsom
VIDEO: Ominous, red skies in Bay Area as wildfires rage
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
30,000 evacuate from wildfires in Sonoma County
More TOP STORIES News