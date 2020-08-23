Scientists asking public to tweet pictures of ash to help understand California wildfires

If you see ash on your cars, sidewalks or porches, tweet them with the hashtag "ashfall." ( #ashfall)
This citizen-science research project hopes to improve the tracking and forecasting of the deadly fires.
RELATED: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Scientists say if we have radars to spot heavy rain in certain areas, "why can't we work to do the same with ash?"
RELATED: LNU Lightning Complex fire: Wildfire 2nd largest in California history, burning 314,000 acres across Bay Area
East Bay Times contributed to this report
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track air quality levels in the Bay Area
- Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
- Here's how to store electricity before a power outage
- Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
- VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health