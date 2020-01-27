movie news

Meet Buck, the big-hearted dog from new movie 'The Call of the Wild'

Dog lovers, meet an adorable pup coming to the big screen in February: Buck from "The Call of the Wild."

Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

"I've had dogs all my life. They're all different. They have personalities," star Harrison Ford, who plays John Thornton, explained.

"In John Thornton's case, when he finds Buck, he finds a companion for an adventure," Ford added. "It changes John Thornton's life. It changes Buck's life."

Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'
"The Call of the Wild" tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his home and transplanted to the Alaskan Yukon.



20th Century Studios characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"The Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020. Tickets are available now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this station.
