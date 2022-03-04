Caltrans blows up huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit

The agency used a jackhammer and then explosives to break the rock apart.
VIDEO: Caltrans blows up boulder at Echo Summit
Now they're cleaning it up.
The boulder fell Thursday around 5:30p.m.
Fortunately, no one was on the road at the time of the rock slide.
Officials tweeted they expect the highway to reopen late Friday afternoon.
Alternate ways to Tahoe include Interstate 80 or state routes 88, 89 or 49.
