Caltrans blows up huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit

Caltrans breaks apart huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans crews broke apart a huge boulder that fell in Echo Summit in El Dorado County on Friday, which initially blocked both directions of Highway 50

The agency used a jackhammer and then explosives to break the rock apart.

Now they're cleaning it up.

The boulder fell Thursday around 5:30p.m.

Fortunately, no one was on the road at the time of the rock slide.

Officials tweeted they expect the highway to reopen late Friday afternoon.

Alternate ways to Tahoe include Interstate 80 or state routes 88, 89 or 49.



