Caltrans workers hurt in Fairfield I-80 crash

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4022621" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A crash on I-80 involving a 10-passenger van and a Caltrans truck blocked multiple lanes Tuesday afternoon in the same area where a CHP officer was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV)