Caltrans workers hurt in Fairfield I-80 crash

Accident involving a distracted driver and a ⁦@CaltransHQ⁩ vehicle has caused major delays on West I-80 in Fairfield. ⁦@ChpSolano⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiPj2cwtFy — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 21, 2018

I-80 westbound in Fairfield, due to accident that has closed lanes 2 & 3. ⁦@ChpSolano⁩ pic.twitter.com/8dE35RtViu — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 21, 2018

A crash on I-80 involving a 10-passenger van and a Caltrans truck blocked multiple lanes Tuesday afternoon in the same area where a CHP officer was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.The No. 2 and 3 lanes of the highway near Manuel Campos Parkway were blocked until around 3:30 p.m., according to the CHP.The CHP says a Caltrans van with a trailer was on the right shoulder with five Caltrans employees, picking up trash and doing regular maintenance. A Ford pickup truck in the slow lane veered into the shoulder, crashing into the back of the Caltrans vehicle.One Caltrans worker suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries, a CHP officer said.The truck driver had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The CHP suspects the driver of the truck was distracted. They don't believe the driver was impaired, but the accident is still under investigation.The 11:30 a.m. collision happened in the same area where a CHP officer and a Vallejo man were killed when a vehicle struck them on the right shoulder of the highway on Aug. 10.