CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: 100 percent containment reached in Butte County

This image taken on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 shows a firefighter searching through the Camp Fire rubble in Paradise, Calif. (AP)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire says the Camp Fire is now 100 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

It was announced Saturday that another body was found in the wildfire aftermath, bringing the death toll to 85.

Officials describe grueling process of finding, identifying those missing in Camp Fire aftermath

At 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.

It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.

The fire is also the deadliest in state history.
