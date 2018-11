Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence

The Camp Fire burning in Butte County is less than a week old, but the lawsuits are already beginning.A group of Bay Area lawyers is suing PG&E, claiming it was negligent in properly inspecting and managing its power lines.Investigators haven't determined how the fire started, but last week PG&E told state regulators it experienced a problem on a transmission line in the area of the fire just before it erupted.The company says it's too soon to determine if sparks from a transmission line are to blame.However, PG&E says if its equipment is responsible, damage costs would exceed the company's insurance coverage.Company stock fell more than 25 percent Wednesday morning.