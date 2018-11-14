CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence

Bay Area lawyers are suing PG&E, claiming the company was negligent in properly inspecting and managing its power lines. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com staff
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire burning in Butte County is less than a week old, but the lawsuits are already beginning.

A group of Bay Area lawyers is suing PG&E, claiming it was negligent in properly inspecting and managing its power lines.

Investigators haven't determined how the fire started, but last week PG&E told state regulators it experienced a problem on a transmission line in the area of the fire just before it erupted.

The company says it's too soon to determine if sparks from a transmission line are to blame.

However, PG&E says if its equipment is responsible, damage costs would exceed the company's insurance coverage.

Company stock fell more than 25 percent Wednesday morning.

To read PG&E's filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, visit this page.

