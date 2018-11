Cal Fire released two updates on the Camp Fire Saturday night.The good news is containment is now up to 98 percent, but with the increase in progress comes a tragic update.Three more bodies were found in the wildfire aftermath, bringing the death toll to 87.You can see the full Camp Fire Incident ReportAt 153,336 acres, the Camp Fire is the most destructive in California history.It has burned down 13,954 residences, 514 commercial buildings, and 4,265 other buildings.The fire is also the deadliest in state history.