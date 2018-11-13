CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Dozens of schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke

The Sonoma County Office of Education has closed several schools due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
SONOMA COUNTY (KGO) --
Petaluma felt very empty and quiet on Tuesday as another smoky sunrise shined over downtown.

Petaluma City Schools, along with several other districts in Sonoma County, cancelled classes because of the poor air quality. Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is continuing to hover over the region.

"I get it," Adam Klein said. "It's all about the safety of the child and that's our number one so I'm glad they're putting that first."

Klein has a first grader in the district. He said schools closed their doors during the North Bay fires last year.

"It seems like it's going to be a new normal," Klein said. "Like how some areas have snow days and whatnot, it seems like we're going to have wild fire smoke days in California."

"I've never seen it this bad," Diane Brown of Santa Rosa said. "Even when we had the fires in Santa Rosa."

"I don't really miss homework," Sulleyma Sangerman, a 7th grade student said.

We found Sangerman and her siblings enjoying their day off outside of a donut shop in Petaluma.

The children's masks were blocking them from the sweet treats they were awaiting and the smoky air that just doesn't seem to go away.

The Petaluma City Schools tell ABC7 News they will notify families and staff by 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) if they plan to cancel class on Wednesday.

