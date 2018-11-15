Camp Fire evacuees living in tents at Chico Walmart parking lot

#DEVELOPING “We need an exit strategy...” one of the organizers of a makeshift outdoor shelter at the #Walmart In #Chico. He’s worried about where some 3 to 400 people—many living in tents—will go once the weather moves in. “We have some natural deadlines.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/faz9AOfUHy — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 15, 2018

With so many left homeless from the Camp Fire in Butte County, there is a new crisis brewing in the surrounding communities.Where will all those that have been displaced stay and for how long?"We need to have an exit strategy and we need to know what phase two of this is," said Luigi Balsamo.Balsamo helped set up a makeshift relief center in the parking lot of a Chico Walmart, but now that it's swelled to several hundred people, many in tents, he worries what will happen next."We have natural deadlines coming up and we really have no answers. It's going to rain soon, the norovirus has been around several places and it has been said to be out here," he said. "It's not just dragging FEMA travel trailers and manufactured homes in."With Paradise and surrounding communities uninhabitable, it seems FEMA has no clear plan to house the thousands of people left homeless by the Camp Fire.This comes as the search for bodies continues. Nearly 50 people have been found dead and more than twice that are still missing.The sheriff doesn't rule out the possibility that some may never be found.In the meantime, ABC7 News spent some time with Governor Jerry Brown, who toured the devastation in Paradise and beyond."This is so devastating I don't really have the words to describe it," Gov. Brown said. "It looks like a war zone."Evacuated from Magalia, Brian Smith's primary concern was finding his dog, Chester. And on Wednesday, after 6 days, the two were reunited.Smith is currently staying in a tent, with rain expected next week. "One day at a time, like life," he said. "I can't worry about next week. Getting by today. I was more worried about him than my property."