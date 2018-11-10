CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment

EMBED </>More Videos

The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 105,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 105,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.

RELATED: MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

Cal Fire Captain Scott Mclean said the fire's progress slowed overnight with more favorable weather in the area.

At least 23 people have died in the fire, officials said on Saturday.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firesmokewildfirefirebrush firecalifornianorthern californiaair qualitypollutionfirefighterscal fireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In Concord and Walnut Creek, some brave the smoky air
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
East Bay high school football postponed because of Camp Fire smoke
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
CAMP FIRE
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Teacher: Bus drivers evacuated students amid California fire
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
California firefighters blast President Trump over wildfire tweets
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Stories of devastation, survival in Paradise after Camp Fire
VIDEO: A look at the devastation in Butte County from Camp Fire
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Teacher: Bus drivers evacuated students amid California fire
Dispatch calls suggest PG&E power lines may have started Camp Fire
Show More
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Napa foot races canceled due to poor air quality from Camp Fire smoke
Pair of earthquakes shake Vallejo area within minutes of each other
More News