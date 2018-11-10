Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --The Camp Fire in Butte County has grown to 105,000 acres, but firefighters have gained ground on containment with that number jumping to 20 percent overnight, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire Captain Scott Mclean said the fire's progress slowed overnight with more favorable weather in the area.
At least 23 people have died in the fire, officials said on Saturday.
