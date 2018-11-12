CAMP FIRE

CAMP FIRE: Resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County

A firefighter sprays water on a controlled burn at a wildfire, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
As relatives desperately searched shelters for missing loved ones on Sunday, crews searching the smoking ruins of Paradise and outlying areas found six more bodies, raising the death toll to 29.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

There is fear the number of deaths could go up again with more than 200 people still missing.

The American Red Cross has a website to check on loved ones who may be missing, or to mark yourself as safe.

RELATED: Camp Fire survivors still trying to connect with loved ones

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is working on a large number of missing persons reports and welfare checks, according to their Facebook page. They are asking anyone to call any of three numbers to report missing persons, or to report someone as found.

The numbers are: (530) 538-6570; (530) 538-7544; (530) 538-7671


The sheriff's office also has resources in case a pet is lost, or found. To report a lost pet they ask you call North Valley Animal Disaster Group at (530) 895-0000
