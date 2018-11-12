CAMP FIRE: Resources for reporting missing people and pets in Butte County

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --As relatives desperately searched shelters for missing loved ones on Sunday, crews searching the smoking ruins of Paradise and outlying areas found six more bodies, raising the death toll to 29.
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
There is fear the number of deaths could go up again with more than 200 people still missing.
The American Red Cross has a website to check on loved ones who may be missing, or to mark yourself as safe.
RELATED: Camp Fire survivors still trying to connect with loved ones
The Butte County Sheriff's Office is working on a large number of missing persons reports and welfare checks, according to their Facebook page. They are asking anyone to call any of three numbers to report missing persons, or to report someone as found.
The numbers are: (530) 538-6570; (530) 538-7544; (530) 538-7671
The sheriff's office also has resources in case a pet is lost, or found. To report a lost pet they ask you call North Valley Animal Disaster Group at (530) 895-0000
RELATED STORIES
President Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Camp Fire is now most destructive wildfire in California history
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler among celebrities to lose homes to the Southern California fires
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire
Community center helps shooting survivors, fire evacuees in same week
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes