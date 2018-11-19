Camp Fire: Resources to find missing pets in Butte County

CAMP FIRE

A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (John Locher/AP Photo)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire has devastated the community of Paradise in Butte County. Resources have been made available for residents who have lost pets in the fire.

A website has been created to link lost pets with residents in the fire. The page is broken up into different categories from dogs to exotic animals. Each animal is categorized by a number and the location they are at.

The sheriff's office also has resources in case a pet is lost or found. To report a lost pet they ask you call North Valley Animal Disaster Group at (530) 895-0000.

