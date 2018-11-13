Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames

One extended family lost seven homes in the Camp Fire. And it was nerve-wracking as family members got separated by the flames.Video shows Bryn Floraday as he tried to leave the day the fire started."The last reception I had I sent a video to my wife of me stuck in the fire and I said, 'flames on both sides. Cars catching on fire,' and said, 'you know what I love you. I might make a run for it. I promise you I'll make it out of here alive.'" Floraday said, "It's hard to wrap your mind around it-now-- what's next."The Floradays are now staying with relatives in Roseville and neighbors have been stepping up with donations of food and clothing for the families.