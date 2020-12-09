COVID-19 vaccine

Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

TORONTO -- Canada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.



The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecanadau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective, offers few details
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ hospital reaches full capacity, including ICU beds
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Experts warn of cyberattacks ahead of vaccine release in US
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
SFUSD board discusses plan for in-person classes
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. supervisors be briefed on vaccine plan
Is anyone enforcing the new stay-at-home order? We asked them
Are people actually staying home? Here's what our drone found
Santa Clara Co. debuts self-swab COVID-19 testing in San Jose
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
More TOP STORIES News