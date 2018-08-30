Canadian mom, child reported missing while on NorCal camping trip found safe

San Mateo Co. police say that a Canadian mom and her daughter who were reported missing while on a camping trip have been found and are in good health. (Photos by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Mateo County police say that a Canadian mom and her 10-year-old daughter who were reported missing while on a camping trip have been found and are in good health.

Police were able to reach Audrey by phone on Thursday. They say the mother and daughter were likely out of cell service, and were just enjoying their California camping trip. They plan to return home Friday.

Audrey was surprised to hear from the police, they say.

They're thanking everyone who helped spread the word.

On Sunday the 26, investigators say Audrey texted her boyfriend in Canada. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says he wasn't able to contact her after receiving the text. The following day, on Monday, the sheriff's office says Audrey's boyfriend reported her and her daughter missing.

Sheriff's officials have not said where they were found, just that it was in the Bay Area.
