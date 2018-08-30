Canadian mom, daughter reported missing in California while on camping trip

Ten-year-old Emily Rodrigue is pictured, left, next to her mother, 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue, right. (Photos by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Authorities searched Thursday for a Canadian woman and her daughter who were reported missing in Northern California while bound for a camping trip along the coast.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were last heard from Sunday, when the mother texted her boyfriend in Canada.

RELATED: Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip

It's believed they were headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel in Pescadero, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of San Francisco, but they never arrived.

Her boyfriend called authorities Monday after he didn't hear from her again, San Mateo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said.

She said foul play is not suspected.


Rodrigue and her daughter arrived at San Francisco International Airport Thursday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame, near the airport, Blankswade said.

The mother and daughter might have been spotted at a Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometers) north of San Francisco, where they had reservations for Tuesday.

Authorities said they had no set plan for the trip and were choosing destinations as they traveled.

U.S. Forest Service rangers checked the camp area at the national forest and showed photos to other campers and staff, who said they thought they had seen the mother and daughter and that they appeared happy and not in distress, Blankswade said.

Officials are asking for the public's help because relatives are concerned.

"The area that they are traveling is so vast there is no way we can do it ourselves, that's why we need to get more eyes out there," she said.

The sheriff's office has also sent 'Be on the Lookout' fliers to local law enforcement, she added.

Mother and daughter are described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Audrey Rodrigue's Facebook page says she lived in Montreal. Blankswade said she did not know what city they lived in but that they had traveled to San Francisco from the province of Quebec.

Melanie Woodrow will have more on the search for the campers starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. You can follow her on Twitter here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing childrencampingsearchsan mateo countymissing personSan FranciscoCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Oakland police, families make public plea in 2016 double murder
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez
Show More
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Warriors' David West retires from basketball
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
VIDEO: Prince Harry starts singing song from 'Hamilton' musical
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
More News