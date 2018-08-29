Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip

A Canadian mother and 10-year-old daughter visiting California on a camping trip have gone missing shortly after their arrival.The San Mateo County Sheriff say Audrey and Emily Rodrigue landed at SFO last Saturday, August 25.Audrey, 29, sent her boyfriend a text the next day, but he was unable to reach her after that.The two reportedly rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus and reserved a camp site at the Fish Lake Campgrounds in Six Rivers National Forest in Orleans for the 28.Officials say they never arrived.Police say Audrey was driving a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus with the license plate 8DIN900. Both Audrey and her daughter are described as blonde with blue eyes.If anyone has seen Audrey, Emily and or their rental car, please call 911, or Detective Fava at 650-363-4192.