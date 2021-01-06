Strong condemnation from US allies as world leaders react to chaos on Capitol Hill

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

Deeply disturbing scenes from the Capitol building. Solidarity with our friends in America tonight. These extremists are intent on attacking democracy and stoking division. — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) January 6, 2021

Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this. — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) January 6, 2021

I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.

The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 6, 2021

Die Feinde der Demokratie werden sich über diese unfassbaren Bilder aus #WashingtonDC freuen. Aus aufrührerischen Worten werden gewaltsame Taten - auf den Stufen des Reichstages, und jetzt im #Capitol. Die Verachtung demokratischer Institutionen hat verheerende Auswirkungen. (1) — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) January 6, 2021

Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 6, 2021

Terrible scenes at the US Congress today. To our great friends in the US, we have always admired your peaceful transfers of power and the graceful acceptance by candidates of both electoral victory and defeat. Those who seek to undermine this must never prevail. — Robert Buckland (@RobertBuckland) January 6, 2021

Trump Anhänger dringen in den Kongress ein. Diese Gewalt ist die Frucht der anti-demokratischen Spaltung & Hetze von Trump gegen die Institutionen der 🇺🇲 Demokratie. Jetzt ist der letzt Zeitpunkt an dem die Republikaner sich entscheiden können zwischen Demokratie & #Trump. — Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) January 6, 2021

The U.S. Cabinet should immediately, under the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, declare @realDonaldTrump insane and terminate his presidency. — Radek Sikorski MEP (@radeksikorski) January 6, 2021

Lo sabemos los mexicanos, nada le hace más daño a la democracia que un mal perdedor👇#trumpipejismo https://t.co/VdOEjjpqbm — Fernando Belaunzarán (@ferbelaunzaran) January 6, 2021

The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations. I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay. 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 6, 2021

Shocked by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is an unacceptable assault on democracy. A peaceful and orderly transfer of power must be ensured. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) January 6, 2021

Shock and disbelief at ongoing events at the US Capitol, symbol of American democracy.



We trust the strong institutions of the United States will overcome this challenging moment. Full support to President-elect @joebiden. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) January 6, 2021

Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear @realDonaldTrump, recognise @JoeBiden as the next president today. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) January 6, 2021

Canada is deeply shocked by the situation in Washington DC. The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy - it must continue and it will.



We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 6, 2021

Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) January 6, 2021

Chile rechaza las acciones destinadas a alterar proceso democrático en EEUU y condena la violencia e indebida interferencia con las instituciones constitucionales



Chile confía en la solidez de la democracia estadounidense para garantizar el imperio de la ley y estado de derecho. — Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) January 6, 2021

All my support and City of Paris friendship to President Biden and U.S. democracy @JoeBiden 🇺🇸 https://t.co/gLP6dWxqGU — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) January 6, 2021

Concerning scenes in Washington, D.C. I’m confident American democracy will overcome this challenge. The rule of law & democratic procedures need to be restored as soon as possible. This is important not only for the U.S., but for Ukraine and the entire democratic world as well. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) January 6, 2021

The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected — Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) January 6, 2021

Mes pensées démocratiques et amicales vont aux parlementaires des États-Unis d’Amérique empêchés de siéger. J’exprime à la Présidente de la Chambre des représentants @SpeakerPelosi mon soutien et mon amitié. — Richard Ferrand (@RichardFerrand) January 6, 2021

An attack on Capitol Hill is an attack on democracy. We are witnessing disturbing scenes of violence in Washington DC. Liberty, democracy and decency must be respected. — Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) January 6, 2021

Seguo con grande preoccupazione quanto sta accadendo a #Washington. La violenza è incompatibile con l’esercizio dei diritti politici e delle libertà democratiche. Confido nella solidità e nella forza delle Istituzioni degli Stati Uniti. #CapitolHill — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) January 6, 2021

