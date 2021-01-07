'Pence needs to assume power': Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna shares experience inside locked-down Capitol

Sheltering in Cannon: Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power & now by his party’s Senate leader & VP. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today’s violence. Prayers for the injured. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara) was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday as a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. He described his experience being locked-down during an interview with ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui on "Midday Live."Rep. Khanna says he was in his office in the Cannon building when he got a notice to evacuate due to a pipe bomb threat. He was on his way to the Capitol building when he got emails saying to avoid the area due to it being overrun.Rep. Khanna said he then went back to his office after he was given the OK to reenter the building and was sheltering there with the doors locked until about 10 p.m. and could hear the yelling and shouting from rioters.When asked if he agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's call to use the 25th Amendment to get President Donald Trump out of office, he said, "I do, let me tell you why. Yesterday, it was Vice President Pence who had the courage to call the National Guard and if the National Guard did not come... the Capitol police had been overrun and who knows what would have happened."The president failed to safeguard the American democracy yesterday and that's why I think Pence needs to assume power. Now I support the Speaker and Majority Leader, whether it is impeachment or whether it's the 25th Amendment but what really needs to happen is a group of Republicans like Mitch McConnell need to go over to the White House and demand Trump's immediate resignation and say otherwise the votes are there for an impeachment. That's what happened in Richard Nixon's case and I hope that's what will happen now."Watch the full interview with Rep. Khanna in the video player above.