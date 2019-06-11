Car chase in San Jose ends in fatal collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person has died, another has been arrested, and two more have been hospitalized after a high-speed chase early Monday morning.The CHP said the driver of a BMW started a high-speed chase on a freeway and then collided with a minivan on city streets in south San Jose.Officers started following the driver of the vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Alexander Zumini, around 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-280 near Seventh Street after they noticed Zumini allegedly driving erratically, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.After following Zumini south on I-280 to southbound Highway 101, the officers noticed Zumini continuing to drive erratically and attempted to pull him over. Lee said that Zumini refused to stop and fled at speeds of greater than 100 mph, hitting 120 mph and allegedly turning his lights off at one point in the chase.Lee said Zumini then took the Yerba Buena Road off-ramp and ran the red light at the intersection, colliding with a minivan traveling on a green light on city streets with two men inside. The van came to rest against the sidewalk and the BMW came to rest on the southbound Highway 101 Yerba Buena Road on-ramp.According to Lee, Zumini tried to flee the scene after the collision but was captured. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.A passenger of the minivan was also transported with serious injuries and was in critical condition Monday morning. Zumini was also transported to a hospital. CHP officials detailed Zumini long police record."Mr. Zumini is on parole for accessory to commit a felony with gang enhancements and sales of narcotics. He's also involved in a felony with a hit-and-run back in 2012," said Capt. Jason Reardon with CHP.Zumini also had a passenger in his car, 27-year-old Dawn Vincent, who is now facing charges of being in possession of stolen property and related charges.Zumini is facing charges of driving under the influence, evading police causing injury, hit and run, gross vehicular manslaughter, possession for sale of meth and parole violation.