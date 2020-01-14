CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Van plunges into canal in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a shocking afternoon for drivers in Pittsburg when a van veered off a roadway, plunging into a canal filled with water.The incident happened Monday afternoon on Leland Road, near Contra Costa County Fire Station 87.Amy Madrid was driving behind the van when the driver nearly hit her and was weaving. Madrid started recording and moments later the van suddenly veered to the right, went off the road, landing in the canal.Madrid, and two men, stopped to try and help. "She was still stuck in the van and we were holding her head above water and we couldn't get her out," said Madrid. "She kept saying 'my leg is stuck my leg is stuck' and we saw everyone helped, coming to help so we kept holding her head above water, we kept trying to pull her out and then she got out."Everyone as able to get out of the water before rescue crews arrived.Investigators have not released a cause for the crash or the condition of the driver.