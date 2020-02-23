1 woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City Saturday overnight.An 18-year-old driver veered off the road and hit an embankment near Whipple Road, CHP says.The car went airborne, hitting a light pole and then killing a female passenger, officials say.The CHP says alcohol is believed to be involved and the driver will likely face felony DUI charges.Officials have not released information on the condition of the driver.