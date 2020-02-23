1 woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City Saturday overnight.

An 18-year-old driver veered off the road and hit an embankment near Whipple Road, CHP says.

The car went airborne, hitting a light pole and then killing a female passenger, officials say.

The CHP says alcohol is believed to be involved and the driver will likely face felony DUI charges.

Officials have not released information on the condition of the driver.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redwood citycar crashtraffic fatalitiesduifatal crashhighway 101dui crash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News