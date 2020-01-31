Car crashes into gas station in San Francisco

This image shows emergency crews at the scene of a gas station fire in San Francisco on Junipero Serra Blvd. on Jan. 31.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a fire at a gas station after a car reportedly slammed into the Chevron on Junipero Serra Boulevard near 19th Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the car. His condition is unknown.

No word if surveillance cameras caught the car crashing into the gas station shortly before 3 a.m.

There is concern that the collision damaged a propane tank.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this breaking news.
