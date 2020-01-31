Car crashes into gas station in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Fire Department is investigating a fire at a gas station after a car reportedly slammed into the Chevron on Junipero Serra Boulevard near 19th Avenue.Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the car. His condition is unknown.No word if surveillance cameras caught the car crashing into the gas station shortly before 3 a.m.There is concern that the collision damaged a propane tank.Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this breaking news.