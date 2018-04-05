Car jammed under big-rig on Highway 4 in Martinez causes backup

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency crews responding to accident that left vehicle under big rig on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez, which is causing a backup this morning.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident that left a car under a big-rig on westbound Highway 4 in Martinez caused a traffic backup Thursday morning.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

Crews removed the car from underneath the big-rig shortly after 10 a.m., but there are still delays on the highway.

CHP officials said no injuries have been reported.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentcar crashhighwaystraffic accidenttrafficMartinez
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News