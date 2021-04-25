Traffic

Video shows vehicle fire, massive traffic jam on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A vehicle fire was causing delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday night.

San Francisco Fire Department has released little information, but video shows the fire being extinguished around 7 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, or what type of vehicle caught fire.

It happened on the westbound Interstate 80, the San Francisco-bound, side of the bridge.

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to the major delays that followed.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Berkeley from San Francisco.


