Video shows vehicle fire, massive traffic jam on Bay Bridge

Vehicle Fire on Bay Bridge AVOID AREA AND EXPECT DELAYS (South Beach, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/VWRG8L6WTm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A vehicle fire was causing delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday night.San Francisco Fire Department has released little information, but video shows the fire being extinguished around 7 p.m.It is unclear if anyone was injured, or what type of vehicle caught fire.It happened on the westbound Interstate 80, the San Francisco-bound, side of the bridge.Officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to the major delays that followed.At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Berkeley from San Francisco.