Car plows into church in Oakland; officer hit while directing traffic by another car

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A car plowed into Grace Baptist Church Tuesday night in Oakland. The vehicle went completely inside the building at 98th and Walter Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known.

An officer who had blocked off the street was hit by another vehicle while he was sitting in his SUV. Paramedics were seen pulling up to help.

It is not clear if the officer was hurt in the crash- he was taken to the hospital in a police cruiser.

The driver of the red car was also taken to the hospital.
