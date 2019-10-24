Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Video released by the Phoenix Police Department Wednesday shows a terrifying moment involving a red-light runner and a family crossing the street with a stroller, KNXV-TV reported.

Police said on October 14 around 10 p.m., 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso ran a red light near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road. He was struck by an oncoming vehicle that had the right of way. The crash knocked his car out of the way, causing him to narrowly miss striking a family that was crossing the street.

Police said Oveso and a female passenger fled the scene. Oveso allegedly told a witness that was following him to get away, and stabbed the car door of the witness.

Police said Oveso was under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI, aggravated assault and prohibited possession after a gun was found in his Jeep. The female passenger has not been located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonaduiu.s. & worlddui crashcaught on cameracrashred light cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RAW VIDEO: Wildfire rages out-of-control in Sonoma County
Fast-moving wildfire in Sonoma County grows to 10,000 acres
Homes, businesses left in the dark as PG&E outages begin
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E says a third shutoff could happen this weekend
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
PG&E power outage timeline
Show More
PG&E CEO defends crew allegedly attacked with pellet gun
Home warranty company says East Bay grandmother deliberately broke her furnace
SJ to propose turning PG&E into customer-owned utility
PG&E replaces power pole that East Bay residents blame for fires
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
More TOP STORIES News