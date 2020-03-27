Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Bay Area car dealerships switch to online only, repair shops remain open

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Imagine buying a new car without a test drive or the ability to even kick the tires? Well that's pretty much the new reality for car dealerships and car buyers in the Bay Area.

Almost in an instant, car dealerships in the Bay Area and across the country have had to remake their business model.

At Walnut Creek Ford, the sales have gone completely online and home deliveries must conform with statewide sheltering guidelines.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Nurse at Alameda County's Santa Rita Jail test presumptive positive

"Our showroom floor has been shut down completely," Camron Savarani, the general manager at Walnut Creek Ford.

"Customers are going online, completing everything online," Savarani said. "Getting financing, trade-in values and then we go ahead and deliver the car straight to their home. We're making sure how we sanitize the vehicle, wearing gloves and masks when delivering the vehicle. We can't sit in the car and give a full demonstration."

While the sales lots are full of cars but empty of customers, the repair side of the car business is still operating, though far from flourishing.

RELATED: Coronavirus Pandemic: Bay Area air pollution sees dramatic 24-hour drop on 10th day of shelter-in-place

"We are in a steep decline," explained Eric Ton, owner of Johnny's Auto Repair in Oakland. Car repair shops are considered essential and are allowed to stay open under California's shelter order, but some report business is off by as much as 75 percent.

Ton told ABC7 it's also hard to get parts for various cars because normal supply chains have been disrupted.

"Right now we're just trying to stay positive and stay open," he said. "Help out all the healthcare workers, like nurses and doctors because they all need a car to be fixed. Like this car right here we're working on. He's a nurse. His car broke down."

Like so many other businesses, car repair shops have had to cut back hours and layoff employees just to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswalnut creekcoronavirus californiacoronavirusonline shoppingsalesconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News