Science

EPA calculator helps shrink your carbon footprint through daily habit changes

Our daily routines may be leaving a bigger carbon footprint than we think, but reducing our carbon footprint means changing our habits and change is hard. However, making small changes to our habits can make a big difference for the planet.

That's where the EPA's carbon calculator comes in. It adds up all our little choices to help us see the amount of carbon we personally put into the atmosphere.

Take recycling for example. May times we may throw things away without rinsing them out, and if we make that choice all the time the average person would help create 692 lbs. of carbon annually.

When it comes to gas and electricity, turning up the heat may seem like a comfortable choice but adding an extra layer of clothing is much more environmentally friendly.

Also washing your clothes with cold water as opposed to hot water still cleans them just as well.

Another point to be more conscious of is leaving your computer on all night. The EPA calculator suggests setting up power management to turn your computer off automatically.

Each of these power-reducing tips can save 9115 lbs. of CO2 each year, not to mention over $70 a month in utility bills.

The carbon calculator also shows that when you reduce your driving by even 10% below average, you can reduce your carbon footprint by over 1100 lbs. of CO2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News