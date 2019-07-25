Carbon monoxide leak causes evacuation at Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO, Calif. -- The Vallejo Police Department was evacuated Thursday morning because of a carbon monoxide leak, police said.Dispatchers reported a rotten egg smell around 5:15 a.m., and the Vallejo Fire Department determined it was from carbon monoxide, fire department spokesman Kevin Brown said.Six employees had low levels of carbon monoxide in their system but they quickly recovered, Brown said.The carbon monoxide came from a bank of batteries that are used when electric power fails and power is transferred between generators, Brown said.A Solano County hazardous materials team was preparing to enter the building around 10:30 a.m. Police dispatch services were switched to the Solano County Sheriff's Office's dispatch center and other emergency response agencies, Brown said.The front lobby of the Police Department located at 111 Amador St. is closed, and Amador Street is closed from Georgia Street to Solano Avenue, police said.