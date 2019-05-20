Careers

McDonald's looking to hire 4,000 workers in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for a summer job?

McDonald's is looking to hire nearly 4,000 workers in the Bay Area for the season.

It's hosting a big hiring event on Tuesday, May 21 at more than 200 McDonald's restaurants, including San Francisco, Berkeley, Daly City, Fremont, Palo Alto, San Jose.

Job seekers are encouraged to stop by their local McDonald's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.

Job perks include college tuition assistance.

"McDonald's has given out more than $2 Million in tuition assistance and supported nearly 1,500 restaurant workers in California," said the restaurant in a statement to ABC7 News.

The fast-food chain says it's looking to hire more than 19,800 people across California during this busy season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscoberkeleydaly cityfremontpalo altosan josebay areamcdonald'smcdonaldsjobs
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News