McDonald's looking to hire 4,000 workers in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for a summer job?McDonald's is looking to hire nearly 4,000 workers in the Bay Area for the season.It's hosting a big hiring event on Tuesday, May 21 at more than 200 McDonald's restaurants, including San Francisco, Berkeley, Daly City, Fremont, Palo Alto, San Jose.Job seekers are encouraged to stop by their local McDonald's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or from 2 p.m to 4 p.m.Job perks include college tuition assistance."McDonald's has given out more than $2 Million in tuition assistance and supported nearly 1,500 restaurant workers in California," said the restaurant in a statement to ABC7 News.The fast-food chain says it's looking to hire more than 19,800 people across California during this busy season.