14 Santa Clara city employees will be losing jobs

Fourteen people with 11 to 32 years of service will be losing their jobs next month. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Fourteen people with 11 to 32 years of service will be losing their jobs next month. They say they're in the crossfire of a dispute between the Santa Clara City Council and its chamber of commerce.

Thousands of people attend conferences, exhibits and conventions weekly at Santa Clara's Convention Center.

The hotels built around it have nearly 4,000 rooms. But these facilities don't get rented on their own.

That's the job of the Santa Clara Convention & Visitors Bureau. But at the end of next month, that organization won't exist. A staff of 14 will be out of work.
