SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: ASSOCIATE GRAPHIC DESIGNER (PART-TIME)
DATE POSTED: December 24, 2019
DEPARTMENT: Creative Services
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: Walt Disney Television and KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television station in San Francisco seeks a part-time graphic designer to join our creative team! Our ideal designer has a clean design sense, thrives in a team environment but can work independently, and likes to have fun!
We have two part time positions open. The shift hours support our early morning and late newscasts. The shifts available are 4a-1p or 2p- 11p. Please state in your cover letter which shift you are applying for or if you are available for both. Please provide links to your portfolio and/or reel.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Design and animate graphics to support ABC7 newscasts
* Collaborate with a team of journalists and content creators
* Thrive in a in a fast-paced and deadline driven news environment
REQUIREMENTS:
* Knowledge and experience with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects
* Passion for visual storytelling with a strong design sense and knowledge of typography
* Team player with a professional, positive, outgoing personality who takes initiative without supervision
* Able to work well under tight deadlines both independently and within a group
* Solid communication skills, along with the ability to be flexible and adapt quickly
* Able to handle multiple projects at once
* Eager to learn new software, systems and techniques
* Being up to date on current news events is a plus!
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 735170BR
(ASSOCIATE GRAPHIC DESIGNER PART-TIME); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
