nasa

NASA now accepting applications for new astronauts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- If you don't mind traveling for work, NASA has a job for you. The agency currently has 48 astronauts and is looking for a handful of new ones. Starting Monday, NASA began accepting applications.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency is seeking "diverse" astronauts from "every walk of life."

There are some strict requirements.

RELATED: TO INFINITY AND BEYOND: NASA to open International Space Station to tourists as early as 2020

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and have a master's degree in either science, technology, engineering, or math. They must also pass NASA's long-duration spaceflight physical.

NASA is accepting applications until March 31.

Those who make the cut could end up on the International Space Station or work on future missions to the moon and Mars. The posted pay range is $104,898 to $161,141 a year, according to the official hiring website.

NASA last hired astronauts in 2015. The agency says it received 18,300 applications from which it selected 11 new space travelers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersemploymenteducationtravelnasau.s. & worldastronautspacejobs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Video shows dark side of the moon
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies
Christina Koch reunites with dog after 328-day mission
NASA looking to hire for next class of astronauts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus in SF? Mayor says it's only a matter of time
ABC7 Orginals: 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday'
EXCLUSIVE: Couple denied travel without doctor's note amid coronavirus fears
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
FasTrak reveals 'secret' policy in court
Sonoma Co. declares health emergency, private school closes
Coronavirus: Presumptive positive case confirmed in Sonoma Co.
Show More
CA Primary 2020: How to get live results, watch ABC7 election coverage
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
East Bay takes precautions against COVID-19
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
More TOP STORIES News