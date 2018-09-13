CALTRANS

Caltrans races to fill 1,100 job openings

Caltrans says its in desperate search of 1,100 new workers after a wave of retirements and an increased workload due to the state's gasoline tax hike.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
California's transportation department is now looking to fill more than a thousand job openings.

Caltrans says its in desperate search of 1,100 new workers because of a wave of retirements and an increased workload due to the state's gasoline tax hike. The department needs to fill new positions created by that tax.

Report: Caltrans desperate to fill 2,000 new jobs created by gasoline tax

Positions range from highway and bridge maintenance to engineers to administrative assistants.

Caltrans says it has already hired nearly 600 people at recent job fairs, it's now looking for hundreds more.

If you're interested in applying just head to the next Caltrans recruitment event. There are at least three in San Jose this month and several in Berkeley in October. You can also apply online.

Click here if you would like to apply.
