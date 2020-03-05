KGO jobs page

Posted - 3/5/20
SAN FRANCISC (KGO) -- Position: Consumer Counselor

Date Posted: 3/5/20

Department: 7 On Your Side/News

JOB OVERVIEW:

ABC7 News/KGO-TV, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for a Part-Time Consumer Counselor to join their "7 On Your Side" department.

Consumer Counselors are at the front lines of the 7 On Your Side team. They are the public's first point of contact with our organization, and are responsible for adding story ideas to the pipeline of our consumer reporting unit.

Consumer Counselors are responsible for answering viewer questions via phone, email, and other methods. They work with the viewer to solve their consumer-related issues, relaying their concerns to the relevant companies / agencies, and acting as a facilitator as the two parties work toward a satisfactory resolution.

Consumer Counselors must take fastidious notes and pay attention to detail, documenting the entire process of helping each individual. The producers often work with Consumer Counselors as they craft a resolved complaint into a 7 On Your Side news segment. Consumer Counselors must also conduct online research into everything from company policies to relevant laws in order to make sure they are providing our viewers with effective assistance and accurate, up-to-date information.

Consumer Counselors must also have a good sense of story in order to construct a narrative with a beginning, middle, and end. They must be able to anticipate the questions a producer might have about a case, looking for holes or inconsistencies in the narrative. They must also be constantly on the lookout for overall trends in the cases they see, and flag them for producers.

Previous experience in common complaint areas (banking, credit cards, hospitality, retail, fraud prevention) is highly valued though not necessary.

The ability to exercise patience with callers who are calling in moments of frustration and upset is essential.

Occasional work at public "pop up" events may be required; this entails some travel to other locations and working with consumers who approach our booth in person with their issues.

Required skills and qualifications:
  • Outstanding communication skills via phone and email.

  • Highly proficient in online research.

  • Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Database Entry.

  • Problem solving.

  • Effective listening, verbal and written communication skills.

  • Knowledge of consumer issues preferred (laws, scams, contracts, etc.).

    • If you're interested, please apply by sending an email with your resume to: consumercounselor@kgo-tv.com

    In your email, be sure to tell us why you think you'll be a great Consumer Counselor for the Best Station in The Bay Area

    NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

    ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

    The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
