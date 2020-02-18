KGO jobs page

Creative Content Producer

Posted 2/18/20
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: CREATIVE CONTENT PRODUCER

DATE POSTED: February 18, 2020

DEPARTMENT: DIGITAL

KGO-TV is looking for a Creative Content Producer to join our team...

The producer will be involved in creating compelling multi-platform content with a focus on original reporting and digital video products. Responsibilities will cover research, production and post-production responsibilities, including versioning assets for multiple endpoints. The ideal candidate will be comfortable covering a wide variety of topics in today's fast-paced news environment, including everything from pop culture to politics to breaking news. This candidate will also have a passion for and strong knowledge of social media and content trends, as well as emerging technology and platforms.

The producer reports directly to the Content Innovation Director and will work directly with members of the digital and news teams to produce video content across ABC7's multiple platforms. The ideal candidate must be comfortable participating in brainstorms, peer reviews of content and collaborating on short and long-term projects.

OTVS has television stations and distinct audiences/consumers that exist across our various websites, apps, social media channels, and new media products in eight key markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

Responsibilities :
  • Assist with day-to-day editorial responsibilities, including researching potential projects, pitching those projects, delivering completed assets to various end points.

  • Edit video clips and photos

  • Contribute ideas on editorial coverage and how to bring a creative perspective to established subjects

  • Help with projects in both the editorial and branded content space

  • Copy edit written stories and provide creative feedback on videos

  • Assist with research and media gathering

  • Posting to all of ABC7's digital platforms and social platforms including but not limited to website, app, CTV, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter


    • Basic Qualifications :
  • BA or BS from a four year accredited college or university

  • Minimum four years' experience in news covering local, national and international topics, including breaking news coverage

  • Minimum two years' experience creating compelling digital content, including short form video

  • Strong editorial judgement, writing and copy editing skills

  • Strong non-linear editing skills, with a focus on story and pacing

  • Extensive experience handling multiple projects from ideation to final delivery

  • Superior attention to detail with excellent organizational and communication skills

  • Strong understanding of digital, social and mobile platforms

  • Must be willing to work early morning, night, weekend and holiday shifts as needed


    • Preferred Qualifications :
  • Experience creating digital video content on Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro

  • Experience shooting video for digital platforms

  • Experience with in Adobe Creative Cloud apps (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Illustrator, Media Encoder and After Effects)


    • TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 748148BR
    (Creative Content Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

    NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

    ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

    The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
