KGO-TV is looking for a Creative Content Producer to join our team...
The producer will be involved in creating compelling multi-platform content with a focus on original reporting and digital video products. Responsibilities will cover research, production and post-production responsibilities, including versioning assets for multiple endpoints. The ideal candidate will be comfortable covering a wide variety of topics in today's fast-paced news environment, including everything from pop culture to politics to breaking news. This candidate will also have a passion for and strong knowledge of social media and content trends, as well as emerging technology and platforms.
The producer reports directly to the Content Innovation Director and will work directly with members of the digital and news teams to produce video content across ABC7's multiple platforms. The ideal candidate must be comfortable participating in brainstorms, peer reviews of content and collaborating on short and long-term projects.
OTVS has television stations and distinct audiences/consumers that exist across our various websites, apps, social media channels, and new media products in eight key markets of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.