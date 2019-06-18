Trailblazing journalist Elaine Welteroth of 'Teen Vogue' and 'Project Runway' opens up about her journey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elaine Welteroth was the youngest-ever and second black editor-in-chief in Condé Nast history.Welteroth grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Sacramento State.She joined ABC7's Kristen Sze on Midday Live and talked about her role in a revolutionary cover of "Teen Vogue" and her journey through the media world, including her job judging on "Project Runway.""If I'm going to be held up as a trailblazer in media, then I better be doing everything in my power to make sure that that trail is less confusing, less daunting, less isolating for the next generation," Welteroth said.Her new book "More Than Enough" dives into her own journey as a mixed-race woman finding her space in the world. She wants to put "sign posts along the way for the next generation of women leaders and women of color finding their space."You can watch the full interview in the video above. Welteroth is also speaking at 6:30 p.m. at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on June 18.