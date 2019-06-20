Careers

Need a summer job? Hotels.com will pay you $10,000 to poolhop

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're looking for a unique summer job, grab the sunscreen and your favorite floatie!

Hotels.com is hiring its first-ever "poolhop."

Your job will be to travel across the country for two weeks in August in search of the most epic hotel pools.

You'll also sip on fruity drinks, snap photos and sport a hotel robe.

Once you've checked out each pool, you'll report back to Hotels.com.

The job description says, "In case we weren't clear enough, lounge by the pool."

It pays $10,000. You have to be at least 21 years old to apply.

You can apply here.
Related topics:

