INVESTIGATIVE PRODUCER

Posted 9/17/19
SAN FRANCISCO -- POSITION: INVESTIGATIVE PRODUCER DATE POSTED: September 17, 2019

DEPARTMENT: NEWS

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Walt Disney Television, the ABC owned-and-operated station in San Francisco, CA is looking for an experienced, dynamic Investigative Producer to join our established, award-winning I-Team. This person must be able to take a story from start to finish: researching, interviewing, shooting, writing and video editing. The employee would not only produce stories for the linear TV platform, but also adapt those stories and produce for KGO's digital and social platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Expect to contribute story ideas and offer ways to dig deeper into general assignment stories in the daily editorial meetings. We want a self-starter, team player who works well under pressure. This is a Non-Union position.

Key Responsibilities Include:
--Generating story leads and following tips
--Researching, shooting, writing, producing and editing investigative reports
--Responsible for long form reports as well as quick daily turns depending on the news cycle
--Expertise in digital and Social Media for all aspects of production and promotion
--Perform undercover work and surveillance when necessary

Required Skills and Qualifications:
--Ability to shoot and edit broadcast quality video for air
--Willing to work non-traditional business days/hours and alter schedule on short notice
--Solid understanding of journalistic ethics and libel laws
--Working knowledge of federal, state and local laws as they relate to investigations and hidden cameras
--Experience with hidden cameras and surveillance techniques
--Strong computer assisted reporting (CAR) skills
--Able to meet deadlines without sacrificing quality of work

Bachelor's degree in journalism or related field preferred. Minimum five years of experience in investigative reporting or producing preferred. Valid driver's license required.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 706376BR
(INVESTIGATIVE PRODUCER); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
