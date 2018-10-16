SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --JCPenney is hosting a national hiring day to get ready for the upcoming holiday season.
The department store says it will bring on an extra 39,000 seasonal workers nationwide, including 600 associates in the Bay Area and 4,800 seasonal positions across California.
To sweeten the deal for employees, JCPenney is offering drawings for prizes like free trips, tech gadgets, or glamour packages.
Eight randomly-drawn associates will receive a reward package. That includes $5,000 trips to Canada, New York City, and Miami.
The hiring event gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 2-8 p.m.
JCPenney has locations in Antioch, Concord, Daly City, Hayward, Newark, Pleasanton, San Bruno and San Jose.
For more information on job opportunities available at JCPenney, visit jcpcareers.com.