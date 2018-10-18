KGO JOBS PAGE

Job Opening: 7 On Your Side Coordinator (Non-Union)

Department: News
Posted 10/12/18

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, has an exciting position in its award-winning consumer unit. We are seeking a Consumer Unit Coordinator to help lead Seven on Your Side. The consumer unit started in the Bay Area more than two decades ago with Consumer Reporter Michael Finney. It is the longest running and most successful consumer unit in the Bay Area.

ABC7 News is seeking someone with enthusiasm and initiative who can think strategically about how to evolve one of the station's most important franchises. We need a leader with excellent communication skills who can collaborate effectively with colleagues across multiple departments. We are looking for a self-starter and team player who has proven problem solving, research, and listening skills.

Our new Consumer Unit Coordinator will:

  • Organize weekly editorial meetings with the Seven on Your Side unit.

  • Assist in story origination, research and production of daily consumer news stories. Write and produce consumer content for ABC7news.com.

  • Stay on top of developing and breaking consumer news and be the liaison between the unit and the newsroom to make sure these stories are showcased properly in newscasts.

  • Oversee the day-to-day maintenance of our 7 On Your Side social media accounts including timely responses to all inquiries and posts.

  • Oversee the database for logging and managing the consumer issues that the unit handles daily.

  • Oversee and train the Consumer Counselors and Student Interns who work in the unit to resolve the hundreds of consumer issues we receive each week.

  • Select which consumer stories get produced for our newscasts. Track trends and highlight hot-topic issues coming into the department.

  • Manage and produce Finney's Friday Free Stuff, a weekly giveaway that we coordinate with local businesses and present on air through segments on our 5pm newscast.

Requirements:

  • Must have excellent communication and organizational skills.

  • Have knowledge about consumer issues and be passionate about helping consumers with their problems.

  • Four-year college degree is preferred.

  • Experience in or deep knowledge of journalism/news media preferred.

  • Web positing and CMS experience preferred.

  • ENPS and light video editing experience preferred.

TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 601070BR - SEVEN ON YOUR SIDE COORDINATOR (Non-Union), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
